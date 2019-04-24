LETTER: ‘If red meat causes cancer then show us what the perfect diet is’

I will not be the only person to have rolled my eyes at the latest story telling us that red meat can cause bowel cancer.

Haven’t we heard all of this before?

Of course, we should take advice like this into consideration, as no one wants to end up with a potentially fatal disease just because they ate a few too many steaks.

But it is so difficult to apply all the advice or warnings to a regular diet and get it right.

Maybe the government could supply some examples of what the perfect, balanced diet looks like – and how to keep enjoying our favourite foods without putting ourselves at risk of becoming another statistic.

Foodie.