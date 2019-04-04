LETTER: I was treated like a royal in Ninewells ward

I have had a recent stay in Ward 18 at Ninewells as I fractured my ankle in three places.

I fell down three stairs at home.

I cannot thank all who helped me enough and I was treated like royalty.

I especially mention the taxi driver who helped carry me into the car and my neighbour Rab who came to help me.

A&E staff, porters, cleaners and nurses could not do enough for me.

The physiotherapy staff and plaster room staff were great.

The kitchen staff made lovely meals.

The surgeons deserve much praise for their patience and skill, especially since there was an emergency involving a child on the day of my operation.

If you must be in hospital I highly recommend Ninewells and Ward 18 in particular.

Grateful thanks and much love to you all.

Keep up the good work.

Patricia Barker