LETTER: I had surgery at Ninewells and from start to finish it was a pleasure

I wanted to say that I went into Ninewells Hospital this week for back surgery and from start to finish it was a pleasure being there.

I was in area 23b and they took amazing care of me – they went the extra mile with everything and were the most happy people I have ever been around.

Even though I was in absolute agony, these people actually made it good with how friendly and nice and cheery they are.

The nursing staff and the doctors were all just amazing and I can’t thank them enough for what they did, and what they clearly will continue to do.

David Martin