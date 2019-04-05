LETTER: I expected a lot more from Jim McIntyre but Dundee are a shambles

What a shambles at Dens Park. A season that was disastrous a few weeks ago has now become catastrophic as the Dark Blues sink like a stone.

There cannot be many clubs with two different managers in the same season who have both suffered the ignominy of losing seven consecutive games.

I expected a lot more from Jim McIntyre but all he has done, with two or three exceptions, has been to replace players who were not good enough with players who are not good enough.

It would be most interesting to hear what the club’s management team feel about the present state-of-affairs but the silence from Messrs Nelms and Keyes has been deafening.

Gayfield here we come!

Alan Woodcock, Dundee