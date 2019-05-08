LETTER: I am so grateful for Cath and the Dundee knitters who helped raise £2,400

I would like to share a good news story, complete with sincere acknowledgement of thanks to many people.

For a five-week period in March/April, around Easter time, the Grey Lodge Settlement was supported by a team of knitters around the Hilltown, ably co-ordinated by Cath Webster – a long-standing worker, volunteer and group participant within the settlement.

More than 2,000 Easter knitted novelties were produced, each complete with Cadbury’s Creme Egg inside – donated through Dundee Curling Club and Claverhouse Rotary Club.

This resulted in sales of about £2,400, which helps the youth and community programme run by the settlement. Many businesses supported this venture, including the Apex Hotel, Paterson’s Stores, Glenwood hairdressers, Cuts and Colours, primary schools, the Carpet Shed and Jamie at River Court.

We are grateful to them all – plus other purchasers.

In today’s difficult times, there are perhaps too many instances of greed, lack of sincere caring and sharing, an abundance of “me, me, me”.

However, I would repeat, on behalf of the settlement, thanks to all who helped with this piece of successful fundraising. We are grateful.

Alan S Duncan