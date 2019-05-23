Letter: I agree with Martel Maxwell about the royal family – they do a lot for charity

I feel a bit sorry for Martel Maxwell and the reaction she got for stating she was a fan of the royal family.

I’d like to offer her my support – I, too, think they are good for the country, or at least do more good than bad. I can’t say I’ve been reduced to tears at sight of them, as Martel has, but, hey, I don’t think emotions are a bad thing for anyone.

The Queen has spent 67 years on the throne. Granted, there is privilege attached to the role, but there is also very little freedom. I’m not sure I’d want to give up my lifestyle even for all her wealth and high living.

All the royals also do a great deal for charity, helping young and old across the board.

Whether the role is an active one – as the young princes’ usually are, or as a patron – as some of the more senior members are, makes little difference. They raise the profile and coffers for lots of good causes.

LIVE AND LET LIVE.