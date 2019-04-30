LETTER: Humans, feel free to use doggy bags to clear up your excrement at The Miley

Working on the Miley last Monday, we came across human excrement under the bridge, next to the mural.

While I can understand that anyone can be caught unaware, under a bridge is not the place to leave this.

If it is left under cover, it will take much longer to degrade, being sheltered from wind and rain.

There are plenty of sheltered spots which can be used.

Also, please don’t use wet wipes, they contain plastic and do not disappear. Better still, why not use some of our doggy bags to pick it up and put it in the dog bin?

These are available at each end of the Miley. Please help to keep the Miley clean and safe for all who use it.

MH