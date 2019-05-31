LETTER: Government should give OAPs walking stick with retractable spike to pick up litter

There has been a lot in the news about the litter problem in Dundee.

The obvious answer is for everyone to put their rubbish in the bin, but with so many yobs, louts and selfish people going around, that’s not going to happen any time soon.

An idea I had was to get our army of pensioners to help out. What I suggest is when someone reaches retirement age, the government would send out, along with their bus pass and pension book, a walking stick with a retractable spike in the bottom.

When they head out to the shops, bingo, tea dance or whatever else, if they spot litter, they can pick it up with their spike and deposit it in the nearest bin. This wouldn’t take much effort. I realise some of our old timers prefer sitting in the house so I wouldn’t make it compulsory, but I’m sure a large majority would help out.

Bright spark