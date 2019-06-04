LETTER: Fill near-empty V&A with items from Dundee University

Last month we took our grandchildren to an amazing building to view its exhibits.

We can’t wait to go back again to see more.

Dundee’s V&A? Sadly, no. It was the National Museum in Edinburgh, crammed full of objects for viewing.

This is what is needed at the V&A – reasons to return.

We actually have lots of exhibit-worthy items here in Dundee, but they’re hidden away.

A couple of years ago we went on a Doors Open tour of Duncan of Jordanstone/Dundee University. Numbers are severely limited on these tours as items are housed in bedrooms of an old farmhouse, complete with curtains and flowery wallpaper.

The curator described some of the many interesting-sounding objects in the rooms – we had to take his word for it as each room was stuffed floor to ceiling with hardly an inch of space to view. It was really frustrating for him and us.

So, we have an almost empty V&A museum and an over-filled Dundee Uni repository.

Surely some collaboration is possible?

KW