LETTER: Dundee’s Waterfront needs more bars and cafes

I regularly walk or run along the promenade past the two bridges over the Tay, the V&A and City Quay.

It’s a stunning setting, particularly late in the evening when the sun is going down.

But it seems like such a waste that more places don’t offer places to sit and eat or drink near the water’s edge.

The Beefeater next to the Discovery is the only place that has outdoor seating on that stretch.

It would be wonderful to have a kiosk along near the railway bridge, or for some of the buildings at City Quay which face on to the Tay to have cafes or bars at ground level.

With all the people visiting Dundee, and the summer period nearly upon us, I feel we’re missing a trick.

Maybe these facilities will arrive when the Waterfront develops further – but given the pace those sites are being built at, you’d be looking at waiting several years before anything opened.

