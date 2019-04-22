LETTER: Dundee police wasted resources on man who sold cannabis-infused chocolate treats

I read about the man who could be facing a custodial sentence for making cannabis-infused chocolate treats.

While I understand that this man has broken the law, I find it hard to understand why the police in this city can be wasting resources on a case like this. Dundee has had a high number of drug deaths in recent months, none of which were caused by cannabis.

When will we start seeing custodial sentences for the drug dealers who are causing nothing but misery, heartache and death in our city – the ones selling fake prescription drugs and heroin?

I feel this issue has been swept under the carpet for too long now.

APC