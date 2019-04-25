LETTER: Dundee has been named the best place to live in Scotland – is this a joke?

I had to look at the calendar for the date to see if what I read in your newspaper was not a late April Fool’s Day joke, but it was Friday April 12.

It said Dundee is the best place to live.

While living in Fintry I had my house broken into five times, and living in St Mary’s twice I had countless items of clothing – mainly denim tops and jeans – stolen off my drying rope.

I can go on and on, but I am not the only one to moan about this hell hole called Bonnie Dundee.

Are they having a laugh? Bullying at schools, rapes, murders, prostitutes, drugs – what a shambles.

I am just being told that an old man in our street has been mugged as I write this.

A well-mannered lady