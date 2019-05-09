LETTER: Dundee council should pay bin staff extra to avoid DDE mess in future

I can’t believe John Alexander moaned about bins being full after Dundee Dance Event.

There were thousands of folk attending DDE – of course you will get full bins.

The council should have planned ahead for this event and had extra binmen on the street – or was it the case they didn’t want to pay overtime?

You want to take a walk along any street in Dundee and you will see a much worse mess with overflowing bins.

Let the young folk enjoy themselves – it’s once a year.

Yours,

Old timer.

Mess was worth it

I saw the mess on Monday morning after DDE and it was disgusting.

However this was at 7am – and staff were already out cleaning it up.

A few hours’ mess was probably worth it for the huge boost the city got from the event.

Yours,

PB.