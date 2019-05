I arrived at Dundee bus station on a Sunday.

It was closed at 8am and didn’t open till 8.45am – it’s just as well it was a nice day.

However, passengers couldn’t get a seat and the cafe doesn’t open until 10am.

The toilets are never open on a Sunday and there is no booking office facility on that day either. I believe it closes around 1pm on a Saturday afternoon and doesn’t open until Monday.

It’s about time this station was brought into this century.

AG