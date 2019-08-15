LETTER: ‘Drug addicts get everything for free, while disabled people pay for respite care’

In response to Hard Grafter’s letter on July 30 in which drug addicts were referred to as “parasites”.

Absolutely spot on. This reflects how I and everyone I know and meet in Dundee feels. We are sick to the back teeth. I don’t need to explain why.

I’ve been a taxpayer for 40 years. However, my daughter is disabled and requires 24-hour care and qualifies for specific benefits.

She attends a wonderful day care centre for a few hours a day and this is the only real social interaction she has beyond what we do as parents.

What beggars belief is the council charges more than £50 per week for the service.

When I see addicts getting into taxis to go and get their methadone or free housing, my blood boils. I’ve had it with these people.

My daughter didn’t decide to be disabled but they decided to take drugs.

Yours,

No Sympathy.