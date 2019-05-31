LETTER: Cancelling bus service will affect Dundee councillors

In August the 204 bus is being discontinued.

Many years ago neighbours and myself fought to get a bus started, because people who couldn’t climb up Riverside Drive to Perth Road were having to sell their homes.

It will affect councillors in time. They should be mindful that, to prevent loneliness and mental health problems, people should be encouraged to socialise as much as possible by using buses to access towns, shops, etc.

Also, where we live on Newhall Gardens, the nearest shops are Tesco Riverside, Menzieshill Spar or Invergowrie shops. Please, Dundee City Council, replace the 204 bus.

Jeanetta Black