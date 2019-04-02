LETTER: After being ripped off at Dundee v Celtic game I won’t be back

Regarding the report on the cost of football.

The sport is an industry where the product is abysmal and failing, but they still persist in promoting it as a community-spirited pastime and family-orientated.

This is absolute nonsense. It is a business of fleecing the public and screwing the diehards to the bone.

I attended the Dundee v Celtic game which was all-ticket, an occasion I would call a family day out. Grandfather, father and two grandsons bought four tickets costing £120.

My son finished his work at 11.30am and decided he would buy something at the kiosk inside the ground, but obviously he could not leave the kids out or myself. The cost was £28.60.

We bought a match programme for £3. It quite easily added up to £151.

I attended three Champions League games and four Europa League games for less.

Let’s equate what I could have bought for the same amount: a city centre pub lunch, two for £12 lunches for 24 people, two return flights to Dublin, or a two-piece band for entertainment at a family event.

I won’t pay again. If teams have to go to the wall as in any other industry, that’s what is called market forces.

Andy Walker