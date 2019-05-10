LETTER: 20mph limit across Dundee would harm economy and damage living standards

I see that the council is going to keep a 20mph limit in place in the Glens area.

That is fine as it is based on specific residents’ feedback, and they have campaigned for it for years, but I was interested to read that no accidents had been reported before the limit was reduced, or after, suggesting the problem is not as great as some would believe.

I would be opposed to the rolling-out of a 20mph limit across the whole city, as has previously been mooted.

I have no issue with it being present in some small housing schemes where children are out playing in the street and there are lots of pedestrians, but it is not conducive to a healthy economy or good living standards to have every single road – particularly the larger routes throughout the city – reduced by 10mph.

A journey between Invergowrie and Broughty Ferry, using roads along the riverside, is about 8.5 miles in distance.

A journey of that length travelling at 30mph would take around 17 minutes – at 20mph it would be around 25.5 minutes.

If you imagine that kind of added time for people who drive around the city for a living on a daily basis, it gives you some idea of the potential scale of the impact.

City Driver