‘Let’s give them their city back’: Charity brings Dundee to life for older people affected by lockdown loneliness

Social isolation caused by the pandemic has been one of the greatest threats to mental health over the past year, and no community has been harder hit than the older generation.

Operating since 1947, Dundee Age Concern (DAC) is back open for business after a year of closure, welcoming clients back into their Caird Avenue day centre.

The centre has not escaped the effects of the last year, having to close when the country went into lockdown last March. However, the relaxation of the government Covid-19 rules has meant that the centre was finally able to reopen last week, much to the delight of clients.

Manager Ian Watters says: “We want to give our clients somewhere they can get busy living life. We don’t want it to be biscuit tin, prescriptive stuff. We’re about fun: I describe it as a nightclub for the retired that’s open during the day.”

DAC offers activities including games, entertainment, dancing and most importantly, the opportunity to socialise.

Group member, Margaret Grahame, said: “It’s great the centre is back open. Everybody is so friendly. I’m just so glad to get out and be able to meet everyone again. I’m a chatterbox so it’s really good for me to get the company. I can’t praise it enough, it’s just marvellous.”

Going digital

Despite the pandemic throwing a spanner into the charity’s operations, the staff have remained committed to providing the best possible support to clients throughout the past year.

Ian said: “During it all, we’ve tried really hard to maintain digital contact with our clients, whether that be through Facebook or phone calls. When the restrictions lifted a little, we would meet our clients for a coffee or a walk and help them with their shopping.

“It was all about figuring out the art of the possible and the ways in which we could still help them. For a lot of clients, it was great just to talk to somebody: they knew they hadn’t been forgotten about and someone was thinking of them.

“We sent out wellbeing packages with biscuits and teabags and puzzles. We set up telephone quizzes, which were really popular.

“But, it doesn’t compare with getting them into the centre and being able to really engage with them. The staff are just as excited as the clients to get back to normal.”

“You feel you’re not so far away”

During the pandemic, the older population has been particularly affected by the restrictions. Physical health conditions meant many were unable to leave their homes, and others have chosen to remain indoors due to fear of the virus.

The social isolation has also led to increased loneliness, anxiety, depression, loss of hope and low mood, as well as a decline of cognitive ability, in some cases.

Eleanor Vogan, 80, attends DAC and found the virtual sessions to be a lifeline, even being crowned the winner of the first ever telephone quiz.

Eleanor says: “The staff have been great, we couldn’t do without them. They kept in touch and it really helped when you couldn’t go anywhere. You feel like you’re included and you’re not so far away.

“It’s fantastic to get back. It’s the company more than anything else, meeting everyone and getting talking to people. They’re brilliant here, they really are.”

Things have had to be adapted since reopening on April 6: there’s no live entertainment and fewer group members can be in the building at one time, but this hasn’t dampened spirits at the centre.

Frances Kerr, who has been coming to the group for four years, says: “I’m settling in again fine. It’s a bit quiet at the moment, it will take time to build back up, I think. I’m very pleased. I enjoy coming to the clubs because you meet a lot of nice people. I missed it because I’m retired now so I have a lot more time than I did.”

An exciting future

Clients are at the heart of everything DAC does: whether it’s playing games at the centre, enjoying a virtual pantomime performed by staff, or embarking on a day trip to explore everything the city has to offer.

Ian added: “At DAC, our clients are part of a club where they can experience camaraderie and friendship. It builds up companionship and confidence. They know they’ve got a voice and can share their experiences.

“When you meet the characters we have at the group, they’re just phenomenal. Once they start talking about life, it’s brilliant to listen to. When you spend time in their company, you hear some of the most wonderful stories you’ll ever hear.

“We just want to give clients a place to come to get them out from behind a door, where they can enjoy themselves. We want to encourage them to explore Dundee again. It was their city long before a lot of us were around: let’s give them their city back.”