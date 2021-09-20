Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Let’s Chat!: New friendship cafe to launch in St Andrews as loneliness soars

By Claire Warrender
September 20, 2021, 5:32 pm
A new friendship cafe in St Andrews aims to combat loneliness over a cuppa and a chat.

Four organisations have teamed up to help locals and students make new friends.

A nice cup of tea and a chat are on offer.

And next Monday they will host the first of their twice-weekly Let’s Chat! drop-in events.

Anyone looking to meet new people can go along to the North East Fife Community Hub and sit at a table marked with a Let’s Chat! sign.

And volunteers will be waiting with a hot drink and a friendly ear.

The aim is to help anyone who has struggled with isolation during lockdown to make new connections.

The event will alternate between the hub at Albany Park on Mondays and Zest Cafe on South Street every Thursday.

Loneliness has soared

Loneliness has soared during the pandemic and affects people from all backgrounds, including students.

Zest owner Lisa Cathro had been wanting to address the issue for some time by creating a regular opportunity to meet new people.

Lisa Cathro is looking forward to welcoming people to Zest.

And then she heard from retiree Wilma Burnett about the Chatty Cafe Scheme, which allows venues to mark tables as ones for those wanting to make friends.

Lisa approached the community hub about-co-hosting something similar and was later approached by Senga Smith From Link Befriending, which enables volunteers to help adults isolated through mental health problems.

Meanwhile, Havana Frakes from the university’s Populus Society also wanted to be involved in a bid to ease student isolaton.

A listening ear without judgement

Before long, they came up with Let’s Chat and all are looking forward to next week’s launch.

Lisa said: “As a local independent business we are so grateful for the huge community support we’ve had.

“We’d love to give some of that back and help people connect.”

Hub project co-ordinator Dave Anderson said the cafe would offer a blether in a safe, friendly, welcoming environment without judgement.

“The Let’s Chat tables encourage customers to join strangers knowing they will find a listening ear,” he said.

“Our area of town badly needs this so we’re delighted to be supporting the event.”

The Monday cafe at the hub will run from 10am until noon, while the Thursday events at Zest are from 5pm to 7pm.