‘Lethal cocktail mix’ of problems making life hell for Hilltown residents as windows smashed in latest incident

Police Scotland were called to a disturbance in the Hilltown after a “vacant property” was reportedly damaged.

Those living in Tulloch Court heard windows smashing at around 10pm before police were called to the scene on Monday night.

Images taken from the incident show a caretaker clearing away smashed glass from the scene whilst police officers searched a second floor property.

A resident of Dallfield Court opposite said the officers “were all over the flat” before leaving a short-time later.

The woman, who declined to be named, said those responsible must have “done a runner” before more caretakers arrived to repair the damage caused.

She added: “From what I could see it looked like the windows had been smashed from the inside.

“It’s ridiculous that this has happened, anyone could have been walking past on the outside and been injured from the glass.”

Gill Webster, who has lived in Tulloch Court for more than 10 years, fears those being rehoused in the last three to four years has resulted in the standards of living in the area “plummeting”.

She said: “Particularly in recent years people are being housed in here that have experienced or are going through a number of social issues.

“It is creating a lethal cocktail mix of problems that the police and the caretakers are having to deal with daily.

“I heard the smashing of glass last night and a friend of mine in Dallfield said the police were at the scene and it may have been a vacant property.

“I’m not surprised to hear what has happened, the police reportedly went into Dallfield as well after they left here.

“I was worried for the caretakers whilst they were cleaning up the smashed glass that something else might have been thrown.

“No one should be having to live or work here in fear.”

A spokeswoman from Dundee City Council confirmed they were aware of the incident and had contacted the police as a result of what happened.