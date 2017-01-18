Angus councillors have delivered a “let teachers teach” message over a Scottish Government consultation on education excellence.

The wide-ranging review is looking at how education in Scotland is run and seeking the views of teachers, parents and communities on issues including funding and decision-making.

But the consultation has been condemned as “deeply-flawed and unnecessary” by one councillor. Fears have also been raised of a “creeping centralisation” of the system.

In a council response agreed on by education committee members, Angus head of schools and learning Pauline Stephen said it was difficult for the authority to give an informed response because of a lack of detail.

“It would have been helpful to have greater clarity on the drivers for the changes proposed and how these contribute to the delivery of an overall educational improvement strategy,” she said.

“Scotland needs a systemic approach to improvement that takes into account local context with a clear purpose to make a difference.”

Former head teacher and Montrose councillor David May said: “This consultation is not only unnecessary, it is deeply flawed. We need as a council to point out we are opposed to any move to centralise education and we reject national tests and we should leave our teachers to get on with teaching.”