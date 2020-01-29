Robbie says Dundee United learned harsh lessons in cup thriller against Hibs

Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson has tasked his side with learning some harsh lessons dished out by Hibs last night.

The Tangerines were knocked out of the Scottish Cup with a 4-2 replay defeat at Easter Road.

Lawrence Shankland stunned the home support with a first-half cracker before Martin Boyle was brought down for a penalty to the Hibees.

Scott Allan stuck that in before Christian Doidge netted three times in the second half after Adrian Sporle had made it 2-2 on 67 minutes.

There were plenty of positives for the Tannadice gaffer in the performance as his Championship leaders faced up to their Premiership hosts, ahead of a clash with Arbroath this Saturday at Tannadice.

However, the extra quality in the Hibs side told, according to Robbie.

He said: “I was really pleased with the workrate and effort.

“We spoke briefly before the game about the number of fans we were bringing down, at a tough time of the year with a lot of people not having been paid since Christmas.

“We needed to repay them with a good performance and I think we did that.

“We’re disappointed to lose the game. We made a bad decision for the penalty by diving in and then lost goals from two set-plays.

“That happens when you play against a higher-level team, they’ll punish you if you switch off.

“If we do get up then we want to be coming here and winning, not just being pleased with a performance.”

Once more Lawrence Shankland stole the show in front of a host of scouts with a superb opening goal.

Robbie, however, would have preferred his star man to save his cracker for after the transfer window with Southampton joining clubs like Stoke, QPR, Nottingham Forest, Celtic and Rangers looking at the striker.

“I would have preferred if he had saved that until just after January, when the window is shut,” Robbie quipped after joking pre-match that he plans to camp outside Shankland’s home this week to deter any suitors.

“He showed his quality.

“We don’t have to sell any players. We are financially stable.

“Lawrence is a major part of what we are doing here. He will continue to be a part of that and we will reassess where we are in the summer.”