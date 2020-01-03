Dundee United defender Smith believes Queens thumping led to unbeaten run

Dundee United defender Liam Smith believes a clearing of the air after their last trip to face Queen of the South sparked their current 10-game unbeaten run.

The last time United took to the pitch at Palmerston was in a 4-0 hammering back in October.

Since then, the Tangerines have embarked on a 10-game unbeaten run, winning the first nine of those, and opening up a 14-point gap at the top of the Championship in the process.

And, as they head south to Dumfries tomorrow, right-back Smith insists they have to keep doing the things that have got them in their current strong position.

The 23-year-old said: “You can’t put your finger on one thing but I think collectively we spoke after the Queens game and said ‘some things need to change’.

“I think the clean sheets have certainly helped when they picked up after that game.

“It’s hard to pick out one particular thing but I think we just knew we needed that mentality whereby game by game we have to win.

“We’ve done that and I think winning breeds winning.

“We’ve got that mentality now where we want to win every game, it doesn’t matter how far ahead we are of the rest or who we’re playing, we want to win them all.

“If we can go into every match with the mentality that ‘we have to win here’ then I think that will stand us in good stead.

“I think there are outside noises that we’re 14 points clear and ‘how can they chuck it away?’ but inside we know that hard work and that mentality has got us to where we are.

“The only way we’re going to continue building is if that stays the same.”

The former Hearts and St Mirren man admits they are delighted to be in the position they’re in, so far ahead at the top of the second tier, but has warned against complacency as they take on what, he feels, is a dangerous Doonhamers side.

Smith added: “I think at the start of the season, if somebody said going into the new year you’d be 14 clear, we’d have bitten your hand off.

“We’ve worked hard to get into this position and the only thing that will get us over the line is continuing to do that.

“We won’t be getting ahead of ourselves. We know exactly what happened the last time we went down to Queen of the South so our full focus is on that one.

“We saw it first hand down there, we got thumped really but our reaction since then has carried us to where we want to be.

“We’ve looked at them and know their threats.

“Stephen Dobbie is the obvious one but they’ve got numerous other attacking threats so, if we can deal with them, we’ve got players in the attacking positions we know can go and win us the game.”

With Scotland’s top flight now in the midst of a winter break as the January transfer window opens, Smith insists he is not jealous of mates taking time to recharge their batteries in sunnier climes than his in Dundee.

The full-back is happy to have plenty games on the horizon as they look to bounce back from last week’s derby draw with rivals Dundee and get back to winning ways in their quest for Premiership promotion.

Asked if the squad would like a winter break, he said: “I don’t think so.

“When you’re winning games and you’re in a good run of form, you want a game every day just about.

“We’re quite happy to keep playing and if we keep taking it game by game and doing as we’re doing, we’ll only end up in one place.”