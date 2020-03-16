Lessons in firefighting: Pupils at Dundee school undertake two days of training at local fire station

City youngsters have been learning life-saving skills and what it really means to be a firefighter.

Primary 6 pupils from Ardler Primary School visited Macalpine Road Fire Station for two full days of training and even gained a certificate in CPR.

Jane Allen, school and family development worker at Ardler Primary, said the two sessions gave the kids a greater understanding of the role the fire service plays and also how they can stay safe.

Jane said: “The kids have absolutely loved coming to the fire station and have had the chance to try out the hoses, have done exercises where they had masks on and climbed through obstacles like firefighters would do in real life.

“They have also learned CPR which they gained a certificate for.

“The main reason we wanted to do these visits was to help the kids understand the dangers of fire but also to help teach them how to stay safe.

“The fire service is also going to come out to the school to talk to all of the pupils from P1 to P7 so that the students have an understanding of fire safety.”

Pupil Amber Gibson said it was great to get more of an insight into what firefighters did, and trying it out for herself.

She added: “I knew roughly what the fire service did but now I have learned lots about their jobs.

“It was really cool being able to do things like use the hose and do the activities which not a lot of people get to do.

“The visits were really important as we were taught all about how to stay safe if there is a fire and what to do if anyone needs help like CPR.

“I knew how to do CPR before but it was really great getting to do it again to remind myself.

“I definitely think more schools should do these trips to teach kids about the fire service as we had lots of fun.”