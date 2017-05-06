Pop star Leo Sayer wants to sing Michael Marra’s tribute to Dundee United legend Hamish McAlpine on the pitch at Tannadice.

Marra’s song Hamish was recorded for McAlpine’s testimonial in 1983 and Leo fell in love with it after becoming friends with the singer/songwriter.

Leo recorded his own version of the Dundee United anthem which was lost for more than 20 years until Marra’s son found a copy while tidying up.

“It’s a wonderful example of worlds colliding and beautiful poetry,” he said.

“And the chorus, ‘Hamish kicks young men’s dreams into a burning flame’ — what a line!”

Next on Leo’s list is to perform the song at Tannadice. “Let me see if I can arrange something with the football club. That would just be epic,” he said.

Leo gave permission for his recording to be used on a fundraising album with all profits going towards youth and community projects at Tannadice.

Dundee United previously said they would be “delighted” to arrange a performance.