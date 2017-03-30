Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon and Morton boss Jim Duffy are likely to face Scottish Football Association disciplinary action after a dramatic touchline argument.

Lennon reacted angrily after Kudus Oyenuga put in a red-card tackle on Jordon Forster before going down holding his face when confronted by Darren McGregor, who was also sent off.

Duffy then confronted his opposite number and Lennon was held back as he tried to get to the Morton boss with a number of other backroom staff from both clubs involved in the melee.

The bosses of Dundee United’s promotion rivals were sent to the stand in the closing stages of the goalless draw at Easter Road, which kept Hibs 10 points clear at the top of the Ladbrokes Championship.

Referee Nick Walsh told Lennon he would be submitting a report on the incident but the former Celtic boss is adamant that he was not to blame.

“The guy tried to break his leg and then Darren McGregor goes over and he feigns a headbutt, goes down holding his face when Darren didn’t make any contact,” Lennon told reporters.

“And then the next thing I’ve got the Morton manager asking for a square-go, which is fair enough, I’m not going to back down.

“Then I’ve got the assistant manager and the Morton players. But it will be ‘bad old Lenny, Lenny’s fault, Lenny started it, blah, blah, blah’, all that rubbish.

“I didn’t react in any other way that any other manager wouldn’t react to a tackle like that.

“It’s disgraceful, the boy’s behaviour was embarrassing. Not only has he tried to break my player’s leg, he has got my captain sent off as well, in an act of cowardice.

“And I have to take that? Sorry.”

Duffy claimed the incident was “verbals” without any violence after he was sent to the stand for the first time in his career.

“I have never been in this situation before so I don’t know how it works,” Duffy added. “Maybe I should ask Lenny.”