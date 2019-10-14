Len, 99, part of nursing home team crowned champions at Dundee Boccia Festival

A team from Orchar Nursing Home have been crowned champions at a Dundee Boccia Festival.

The festival allowed older people from different communities to come together to try the sport.

Boccia is a team game of a similar skill level to boules or petanque and involves throwing balls to a jack.

The ball which lands closest to the jack gets the points.

The sport is suitable for beginners as well as those with limited strength or range of movement and can be played standing up or sitting down.

The festival was held to allow people to try the game in advance of setting up an over 50s league.

Around 70 people attended the festival which was organised by Nicola Mitchell, older peoples services development officer at Dundee Voluntary Action.