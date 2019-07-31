Leith Walk residents respond positively to plans to have 24-hour camera monitoring in the area

Residents in a street previously described as a “war zone” have delivered a positive reaction to plans to have 24-hour monitoring in the area.

Those living on Leith Walk believe it can only help curb crime in the area.

A letter from Dundee City Council arrived earlier this month confirming cameras will now be recording all day seven days a week – and will be installed “over the next few weeks”.

Dundee City Council’s antisocial behaviour co-ordinator, Gillian Lamb, said in the letter her team has been working in partnership with Police Scotland.

The cameras will be directed at public spaces on Leith Walk and are hoped to be used to gather evidence to tackle those responsible for antisocial incidents.

Michelle Ramsey, who has lived in the area for more than two decades, said the perception of the street wasn’t always justified.

She said: “I certainly don’t mind the fact cameras are being installed as they will act as a deterrent.

“I don’t think the area is as bad as it is perhaps portrayed. There have been CCTV stickers in place now for some time but I wasn’t sure if they’d just been placed on the doors as a substitute to cameras.”

Ms Lamb confirmed in the letters to tenants that the cameras “will not be monitored continuously”. She urged residents to keep contacting Police Scotland and the antisocial behaviour team to report incidents.

Zirwa Small moved in earlier this year and said she was “pleased” the cameras would be installed.

She said: “Generally speaking this close is fine. I am aware there have been issues in other areas of Leith Walk. With that being said I’m pleased the CCTV is going in.

“I’m not sure if it will be beneficial in tackling all the antisocial issues but it will certainly be a good tool for the police to have.”

Another resident, who declined to be named, said: “The area has a bit of a reputation and there is some trouble here and there.

“The stickers have been there since the start of the year. It will be a good thing that the CCTV is coming into effect and it could help the police in any further incidents.”

Crime on Leith Walk has increased steadily in recent years.

A total of 35 offences were recorded last year, nearly trebling the annual average since 2014 of 12 offences.

Dundee City Council has been approached for comment.