Leisure and Culture Dundee staff could be affected by redundancies

Employees at Leisure and Culture Dundee could be offered voluntary redundancy as part of drastic measures to reduce spending, it has been revealed.

The exact extent of the cuts is unclear at present. The arm’s-length organisation, which runs many of the city’s most popular attractions, says it needs to analyse a range of “savings and investment” options before taking any decision.

Voluntary redundancies and early retirement schemes are on the table after Dundee City Council agreed £10.3 million of savings at its annual budget meeting last month.

The SNP administration said it would increase the management fee by £50,000 compared to the previous year, but L&C Dundee had a contingency fund of £250,000 to cover pay rises which would allow it to make savings of £200,000.

Other possibilities include increasing prices and memberships of its centres.

L&C Dundee is responsible for venues such as the Caird Hall, The McManus museum and the Olympia swimming pool. It also operates resources such as public libraries, which have been repeatedly threatened with reduced opening hours.

The body recently hosted the Dundee Sports Awards at the Caird Hall which recognise successful sports clubs and individuals.

An L&C Dundee spokesman confirmed its finance committee met this week to try to thrash out a plan, adding: “Management now intend to discuss recommendations made with staff in the first instance.

“At the HR and equalities meeting scheduled for March 13, consideration will be given to a voluntary redundancy/voluntary early retirement scheme which mirrors the policy decisions taken by Dundee City Council.”

Dundee Labour group leader Kevin Keenan said: “I am surprised that L&C Dundee board are planning or have to make cuts, given the briefing the Labour group received.

“I hope the administration have not starved them of funding whereby the board propose closures of the size and scale the managing director warned the budget meeting about.”

Council leader John Alexander said: “Every council in the entire UK is dealing with the negative consequences of the Tories’ fixation on austerity.

“Unfortunately, that also means that the partners that the council works with are facing similar challenges.”