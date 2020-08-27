Leisure and Culture Dundee confirm dates for the reopening of gyms and pools

Leisure and Culture Dundee have announced that gyms and other facilities will begin to reopen their doors from next week.

From Monday August 31, gyms at Olympia, Lochee Leisure Centre, DISC, Douglas Sports Centre will restart.

They will also have group exercise classes available, with additional classes taking place at the Menzieshill Community Hub.

Dundee Ice Arena will also be introducing some limited capacity public sessions from Monday with a full programme planned from 14 September.

In terms of swimming provision, the Olympia pool will open for club use from September 14, with a full public programme on September 28 once all lifeguards have completed their mandatory training requirements.

However, following discussion with Dundee City Council’s Children and Families Service, the pools at Grove, St Pauls and Harris Community Swim & Sports Centres will not open before the end of the October Holidays in order to allow schools to re-establish classroom learning.

The pool at Lochee Swimming and Leisure Centre is subject to some maintenance works and will open once this and lifeguard training have been completed.

It is hoped that sports hall lets at sports centres can also resume for activities like 5-a-side football bookings from 28 September, with the Lynch Sports Centre slightly earlier for lets from 14 September.

These along with all opening dates are subject to change in line with the latest Government guidance.

Dundee’s Regional Performance Centre, which has already partially opened some outdoor facilities for performance athletes, will now extend opening to sportscotland and associated governing body use.

Baldragon Community Sports Hub will also gain access to the 3G outdoor pitch. Outdoor facilities at DISC have already be open to pupils at Morgan Academy and that will continue.

Sinclair Aitken, Chair of Leisure & Culture Dundee said: “We can’t wait to welcome everyone back. Our number one priority is keeping our members, visitors and employees safe and healthy whilst keeping our centres as fun and as friendly as they always have been.

“We know the key role that exercise can have on physical and mental wellbeing and I would encourage all in Dundee to make the comeback and enjoy the wide range of facilities on offer.”

The announcement comes after Dundee City Council confirmed that libraries which share complexes with community centres are scheduled to reopen next month.

To find out more about the safety measures that will be in place at LeisureActive gyms visit www.leisureandculturedundee.com/leisure-sport/make-the-comeback.