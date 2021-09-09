Leigh Griffiths set to be unleashed against Livingston by Dundee boss James McPake

Dundee fans are desperate to see Leigh Griffiths in action for Dundee.

And those at Dens Park on Saturday could be in for a treat.

The front man has been training hard with his new teammates in what is his second spell at Dens – and also played and scored in a bounce game with Hearts last week.

And James McPake is now ready to unleash the 31-year-old – who has vowed to get Dens Park rocking again – against Livingston.

The Dark Blues boss said: “Leigh is in the squad for Saturday. He trained well today.

“He only played 30 minutes against West Ham for Celtic but he had 60 minutes in a bounce game and he has had a good week’s training – he is looking great and I am enjoying working with him again.”

Scotland’s loss is Dundee’s gain with Leigh Griffiths back at Dens Park – and each week we deliver all the action, analysis and scores in our Dee newsletter ⚽ SIGN UP HERE 👇https://t.co/XnQ7t88HvN pic.twitter.com/k3ZdM6Wy49 — The Courier Sport (@thecouriersport) September 8, 2021

Griffiths could provide the extra spark to ensure Dundee register their first Premiership win of the season at the fifth time of asking.

McPake said: “Take out the Celtic game and performances have been at a consistent level and we have been unlucky.

“But unlucky is not going to keep us in the league – we need to pick up wins.

“It will turn as they are still working hard and we have brought Leigh in which adds to the group as well.

“The results will come if we keep performing the way we have been – I have no doubt about that.

“Livi got to a cup final last year so they are a good side and we know they are coming here looking for their first win as well.

“You always want to get your first win on the board and Livi will be the same.

“But we can only concentrate on what we do and come Saturday we want all three points.”