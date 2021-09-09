Leigh Griffiths: Iconic Scotland double against England will see striker take over Dundee free kicks from Charlie Adam

Charlie Adam has revealed that Leigh Griffiths will take over Dundee free-kick duties from him.

Adam was happy to hand over the reins to the on-loan Celtic striker after his track record of scoring stunning set pieces, like the iconic late brace against England in 2017.

Speaking on the PLZ Soccer programme, the 35-year-old explained that, due to his injury, it was time to give the free-kicks to someone else.

Adam, who himself is known for stunning long-range strikes, said: “I think Leigh Griffiths will get loved [at Dens] and we’ll get the best of him.

“He’s 30 years of age – he’s already told me he’s taking all the free kicks, we’ve decided that. So I’m hoping he can bang a few goals in.

“I was normally taking them, but because of this groin now, we’ll leave it to Griffiths after his last exploits against England.”

Adams added that, once fully fit, Griffiths has the ability and fire power to propel Dundee up the Premiership.

“If we create the right chances for him he’ll score goals for us, like Cummings will, like Sheridan will, so he just adds a bit more fire power to us to shoot us up that league.

“He’s trained over the international break. He scored against Hearts in a closed-door game.

“I don’t know if he’ll start at the weekend. It’s a home game, an opportunity to get the first win on the board in the league.

“There’s a big couple of weeks coming up, with the league cup game against St Johnstone, but I’m sure he’ll play a part if fit.”

The full episode of the PLZ Soccer show can be viewed here.