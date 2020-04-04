‘Legendary’ local ice cream man Frankie wins plenty of praise for delivering essentials during coronavirus outbreak

Toilet roll, bread, milk and… cheesy pasta. It might not be a conventional list for an ice cream man, but they’re all part of Frankie Bastianiello’s shopping needs when he hits his local cash and carry.

The 73-year-old from Broughty Ferry has been touring the streets of Charleston and Menzieshill with his ice cream van, providing residents with essentials during the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite always offering groceries, charismatic Frankie has seen a significant increase in demand over the past few weeks – and goes above and beyond to find the items that people need.

He said: “I’ve been out on the streets since the ’60s. The thing is, we’ve never just done ice cream; people used to come out for bread, potatoes, meats and kirby grips.

“Anything you could think of, it was all on wheels. I suppose younger people notice it more now, but a lot of people don’t even know that a van often carries much more than just ice cream.

“If someone asks for a certain thing, it’s absolutely not a problem. What’s going on at the moment is strange and you can’t really grasp the severity of it.”

Frankie came over from Italy at the age of 14 and used to help his uncle out with his ice cream van business after school.

He said: “My father allowed me to come over to further my education but it didn’t quite materialise. I used to help on the van after school and I’ve been doing the same ever since.

“I’ve got family in Italy and was due to be visiting them for Easter but there’s no flights and no movement so I won’t be going.

“My sister was saying she hadn’t been out the house for 15 days, and the streets are getting patrolled.

“I wonder whether that might happen here. But, no matter what, as long as I’m able to get stock I’ll continue doing what I’ve been doing.

“Lately, it has been busier. I’ve been going out earlier at around 2pm and not getting back until around 10pm. One thing that has been hard to get hold of these past few days has been cheesy pasta. That’s been selling really well and I’ve run out of it.

“That stockpiling – it’s a normal reaction, we’re human beings. There’s a thought of ‘I won’t be able to get that tomorrow so I’ll get it today.’

“But, the more I can do for people, the better I feel. It makes you feel you’re doing something worthwhile.”

And kind-hearted Frankie has won plenty of praise on social media after 16-year-old Lewis Cosgrove posted on Facebook praising his “amazing” actions.

The post has since been shared nearly 1,000 times with hundreds of people posting their own memories of the “legend”.

This is my local ice-cream van also know as Frankie , during this lockdown he’s been an amazing help to all the… Posted by Lewis Cosgrove on Tuesday, 31 March 2020

Lewis, who lives in the Menzieshill area, told the Tele: “He’s my local ice cream man. I’ve known him since I was born, basically. He comes round every day, even on bad days he’s always coming out to put a smile on people’s faces.

“He’s been willing to help any family in any way possible. If there’s something people need, he’ll go out and get it.

“He really does deserve recognition. Families aren’t aware that he’s got stuff they could possibly need – he’s helping out all sorts of people in this difficult time.”

Frankie was delighted to hear that his services to the community had been so well received.

He said: “It’s a bit embarrassing in a way but I see them as part of my family. I’ve seen people grow up and now they’ve got children and so on. It really is brilliant.”