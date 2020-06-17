Legendary ice cream man and chip shop owner from Dundee dies just days after 100th birthday

A former ice cream man and chip shop owner has died just days after celebrating his 100th birthday.

Primo Cabrelli, who was known to generations of Dundonians, died at Forebank Care Home on June 12, with fellow residents and carers by his side.

He had only celebrated his 100th birthday on June 1, with his family having to put a special celebration on hold due to the coronavirus crisis.

They had planned to travel up once lockdown restrictions were lifted but Primo’s son, Peter, said: “Sadly dad passed away so soon after his special birthday.

“It’s very sad that we now won’t be able to come to see him but I’m glad he had such a great birthday with everyone at the care home.”

Primo grew up in the Hilltown along with his twin brother Secondo and 14 other siblings.

His mum and dad owned a fish and chip shop in the area, with the children following in their parents’ footsteps with their own takeaway under the family name on Caird Avenue.

Primo also had his ice cream van, which toured Dundee selling sweets and other goodies to children all over the city.

He was married to his wife, Renata, for more than 40 years until her death in 2006.

The couple had three children – Peter and Antonella, who are both in their 50s and live in England, and Francesca, who died in the 1990s.

To mark his birthday at the beginning of the month, fellow ice cream man Frankie Bastianiello visited Forebank Care Home and delivered a cone for Primo to enjoy in the sun.

© DC Thomson

A spokesman for Forebank Care Home said: “It is with great sadness that after reaching his milestone 100th birthday our Primo Cabrelli passed away peacefully on Friday evening.

“Primo will be greatly missed by all at Forebank Care Home.”