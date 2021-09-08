Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 8th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Angus

‘Legend’ Arbroath fundraiser Steve Barnes dies after 15-year cancer battle

By Katy Scott
September 8, 2021, 2:30 pm Updated: September 8, 2021, 3:40 pm
To go with story by Louis Delbarre. Mhairi Edwards, Evening Telegraph, Story by Adam, Steve Barnes has battled cancer for 9 years now, and continues to lead life to the full. Picture shows; Steve Barnes. Tuesday 20th December. Picture shows; Mhairi Edwards, Evening Telegraph, Story by Adam, Steve Barnes has battled cancer for 9 years now, and continues to lead life to the full. Picture shows; Steve Barnes. Tuesday 20th December. . Aberdeen. Supplied by Mhairi Edwards Date; 08/09/2021
Angus fundraiser Steve Barnes has died, 15 years after he was first diagnosed with cancer.

The Arbroath resident raised thousands of pounds for cancer charities, while suffering from the disease himself.

He climbed Munros including Ben Nevis and walked the West Highland Way as part of his fundraising efforts.

Steve, 44, suffered lung, liver and bowel cancer over the last 15 years.

The cancer spread to his bones and he died peacefully on September 1.

steve barnes with "live life" on his knuckles
Steve was determined to live his life to the full.

During the summer, the lung cancer returned and tumours formed in his neck and back, which made walking extremely painful.

After raising thousands for others, Steve launched a fundraiser to secure a mobility scooter suitable for rough terrain. As a keen adventurer and wildlife photographer, the loss of his ability to walk was a huge blow for Steve.

In June, he said: “I have went through a lot and now I feel cheated out of a fair chance to live my life the way I once did.

“I don’t want to be stuck indoors until I die.”

Supporters raised over £14,000 to help Steve get back outdoors and climbing mountains.

‘An inspiration’

Steve had undergone countless treatments for his cancer and constantly surprised doctors with his ability to continue on.

His dad, Walter Barnes, said Steve was one of a kind.

“There won’t be another like Steve,” he said.

“He still managed to get out of bed last week and had a good week out in the wheelchair.

“He had a lovely Saturday night out at a friend’s too.

“[Then] he got an illness and his body just couldn’t fight it.”

Steve’s family were heartened to read the hundreds of comments paying tribute.

“He was an inspiration to hundreds of people,” said Walter.

“It’s been good to read the comments from lots of people who knew him – there were some people we didn’t even know.”

Steve Barnes with his two bull mastiffs, Matryoshka and Mosher.
Many people who knew Steve expressed their condolences after his family announced his passing.

“R.I.P Steve, words can’t say enough about your talent and your fight to enjoy life to the end. Pain free now and at rest,” said Gary Miller.

Mike Tocher added: “Heartbreaking news.

“A dear friend, a legend of a guy who suffered so much over the last 15 years yet achieved so much with his talent. An inspiration to all, never to be forgotten.”

Steve’s funeral will be held on September 14.