Dundee Operatic Society is performing Legally Blonde at the Whitehall Theatre this week.

Members of the cast are hard at work rehearsing at St Mary Magdalene Church in Dudhope Crescent Road.

The society is celebrating its 95th year and has assembled a cast of 35 for its latest show.

The star is 28-year-old Rebecca Waghorn who plays Elle Woods, a seemingly ditzy student who attempts to win her ex-boyfriend back by getting a law degree.

Society president Allyson Fraser promised “a vibrant show with lots of great comedy and brilliant cast”.

The show runs from today until Saturday with tickets available from Dundee Box Office.