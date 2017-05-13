A fundraiser in memory of a Dundee man has raised £1,350 for pancreatic cancer research.

Chris Douglas, from Kirkton, was diagnosed with the disease on January 9 and died on March 15.

His son, 19-year-old Chris Jr, launched a fundraising bid — by having his legs waxed — for the Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund.

He did so in the hope that other people can be spared the heartache the Douglas family went through.

The fundraiser eventually saw £1,350 donated to the charity.

Chris said his dad fought bravely until the end — even hanging on long enough to ensure his family, including wife Brenda, 48, and daughter Louise, 25, could be at his side.

Chris Jr, who works as a cleaner, previously told the Tele that he was shocked at how fast the cancer claimed his dad’s life.

He said: “It was such a short time from when he was diagnosed to him passing away — it was really hard for the whole family.

“We were a close family — we spent a lot of time together.

“We would go out to the pub together, watch the rugby together, have DVD nights.

“It really got us down when dad died but he fought right until the end.

“He refused to let go until we were all there beside him.”

Chris was a driver for Moffat and Williamson. He had previously worked as a continental coach driver, taking passengers to destinations including Austria, Italy and Spain.