Left-back Robson signs new three-year deal with Dundee United

Dundee United full-back Jamie Robson has signed a new three-year deal with the club.

The 21-year-old has impressed on the left side of defence this season and United have moved to extend his contract beyond the coming summer.

Having come through the academy at Tannadice, Robson has made 103 appearances for the club after his debut back in 2015.

© SNS

United sporting director Tony Asghar said: “Jamie can be an inspiration for future academy graduates and we are pleased that he has agreed terms to extend his time at the club.

“At different points during his career, he has had times were he has had to work hard to keep his standards to a level which has allowed him to maintain a first team playing role at such a young age.

“Jamie has the talent to become a top Dundee United player and we look forward to assisting him with that journey.”