Leeds man Mark Barrott charged with murder of wife Eileen

A man will appear in court tomorrow accused of murdering his wife.

Mark Barrott has been charged with killing his wife Eileen, a nurse at St James’s Hospital in Leeds, after she was found dead at their home in the city.

The 54-year-old was detained in Elgin last week.

West Yorkshire Police had previously issued an appeal to find him, with sightings recorded in Edinburgh and Aberdeen before he was found in the Moray town on Thursday.

Local officers initially detained him before he was arrested on suspicion of murder.

He was taken back to Yorkshire to be interviewed by detectives.

He is now due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.