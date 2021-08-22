Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 22nd 2021 Show Links
News

Leeds man Mark Barrott charged with murder of wife Eileen

By Michelle Henderson
August 22, 2021, 2:45 pm
Mark Barrott has been charged with the murder of his wife Eileen.
Mark Barrott has been charged with the murder of his wife Eileen.

A man will appear in court tomorrow accused of murdering his wife.

Mark Barrott has been charged with killing his wife Eileen, a nurse at St James’s Hospital in Leeds, after she was found dead at their home in the city.

The 54-year-old was detained in Elgin last week. 

Eileen Barrott was found dead at her home in Leeds last week

West Yorkshire Police had previously issued an appeal to find him, with sightings recorded in Edinburgh and Aberdeen before he was found in the Moray town on Thursday.

Local officers initially detained him before he was arrested on suspicion of murder.

He was taken back to Yorkshire to be interviewed by detectives.

He is now due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.