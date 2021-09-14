LEE WILKIE: Why I’m tipping Dundee to get over the winning hurdle at Dundee United

It is Dundee derby time again this weekend and I can’t recall many between the sides that were as hard to call as this one.

Both sides have made decent starts to their Premiership seasons, Dundee United obviously in the better place looking at the league table.

Dundee, though, have been putting in some good performances but are missing a bit of luck.

You certainly can’t say they’ve been struggling after coming up last season.

So I’m expecting a very tight affair.

Both had 0-0 draws at the weekend but I’m not expecting the same again at Tannadice this weekend.

Chances

At the very least there will be chances created by both teams.

The Dark Blues have been creating plenty, but have been frustrating by not putting them away.

The Tangerines, meanwhile, have improved in attack from last season.

They might not have found the net at St Mirren but they created enough to win that game on another day.

I really think it could be an entertaining game and hopefully we get an early goal to kick off a cracker.

Both sides also have exciting new signings to enjoy.

Leigh Griffiths has made plenty of headlines since returning to Dens Park and looked a real threat on Saturday against Livingston.

The sharpness isn’t there yet but he was still a huge danger and will be for the United defence on Sunday.

Ilmari Niskanen, too, looked good for Tam Courts’ men and it’ll be interesting to see how he handles his first derby atmosphere.

Paul McMullan

The key for Dundee is whether they can get Paul McMullan fit.

He missed the weekend draw with Livingston and the Dark Blues definitely missed his explosive pace down the right.

Since arriving from United, he’s become absolutely integral to Dundee’s attacking line-up.

He’s the type of player where a big derby like Sunday will either see him hugely influential and a massive problem for United or he’ll be snuffed out completely and kept quiet – I don’t see anything in the middle.

But the good thing about Dundee right now is they have a host of others to call on to provide that threat – Griffiths, Charlie Adam when fit, Jason Cummings, Alex Jakubiak, there’s half a dozen names you can rattle off now.

That’s a good place to be.

Jeando Fuchs

One of United’s main creators this term has been Peter Pawlett.

He could play a big role for the Tangerines but I think Jeando Fuchs trying to control the midfield is the key area for the home side.

In comparing the two attacks, I do think Dundee have the potential to cause United more problems.

For that reason, I think the Dark Blues might just edge this one and close up the gap in the table.

I expect it to be very tight, though – there really isn’t much between these two.

Belief returning for Scotland after Austria victory

Scotland have got themselves into a great position in World Cup qualifying.

We might be able to consistently match up with the likes of Denmark and teams of that level just now, but we’re not a million miles away.

The win in Austria last week showed we have a lot of talent in our squad at the moment.

We’ve just been missing the belief that we really can go to place like that and come away with three points.

I don’t think we have the arrogance about us that the quality of player we have deserve.

I hope that is changing.

With Israel next at home and then the Faroe Islands and Moldova to follow, a play-off place is in our own hands.

Now, though, we have the favourites tag around our necks.

I hope that doesn’t affect the way we approach the games next month.

There had been a few more dissenting voices over Steve Clarke’s management in recent weeks following the Euros.

The win in Vienna, though, has given everyone belief we can take that second place in the group.

It feels like we’re back on that path of progression.

It’s amazing what one result can do.

Confidence will be flowing through the Scotland squad now – hopefully, we can add to that in October.

Ronaldo signing a game-changer for Man U?

It was no surprise to see Cristiano Ronaldo getting off to a scoring start on his Manchester United return.

He’s just unreal, an absolute goal machine.

I think we could look back on this signing as a game-changer for Man U.

The ability he has to turn games his team are struggling in into wins single-handedly is huge.

He’s turned Portugal from a decent side to the next level because of that ability.

I’m not saying Man U will win the Premier League but they’ll be right up there with Manchester City and Chelsea.