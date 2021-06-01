LEE WILKIE: There’s a void at Tannadice, Dundee United need to fill it soon and Dundee are already in good shape for Premiership football

I’m not sure what the hold up is from Dundee United over their new manager but they need to start showing a bit of leadership.

It feels like things have just been allowed to drift since Micky Mellon left last week.

All the rumours coming out of Tannadice suggested they already had their succession plan sorted out before that happened.

Tam Courts, the club’s Head of Tactical Performance, is still the man expected to take over.

I expressed my doubts over his experience at this level last week.

Now, though, I think if United are absolutely certain that’s the route they want to go down, they have to just go for it.

The club put out a statement the other day trying to calm things down a little and saying they would do the best for the future of the Tangerines.

Candidates would be spoken to about the job etc.

Fans have the right to be angry and concerned for what might come at Tannadice.

However, if the decision-makers at United truly believe they have someone in the building who can take them to the next level, they just have to get on with it.

Are they now second-guessing themselves?

Or trying to calm down any backlash if they announce Courts?

Delay doesn’t help anybody

Whichever route they are on, the delay doesn’t help anyone.

Fans are obviously annoyed – that’s just a wave the club will have to ride through.

So just get on with it.

The delay doesn’t help fans, doesn’t help Courts or whoever comes in and it certainly doesn’t help players.

Clarity is needed, whichever way United are going – if they feel the succession plan they have proposed is the best foot forward, take the step.

Players in this situation will be concerned about what might happen.

They need confidence in those making decisions at the top.

That’s human nature.

Sometimes all it takes to show leadership is to state with confidence ‘this is what we are going to do’.

Tell people with confidence and move on.

Personally I don’t have an issue with the idea behind the plan – develop your own coaches and eventually they progress into first-team manager material.

The problem they have now is the void they have in a key position.

I was reading in the Tele the other day that both Dundee and United were after Ayr midfielder Luke McCowan.

It sounds like he’s going to Dens and that’s a case in point.

If there are other teams interested in a player, how can United sell the club to him if they don’t have a man in charge?

The player can’t know for certain the man picking the team next season is going to like him, if they’ll get on together or anything really.

So why would he choose uncertainty over certainty?

United have got themselves in a big mess over all this.

Leadership is needed to sort it out – and quickly please.

Dundee in good shape for shot at the Premiership

© SNS Group

I’ve no doubt there were a few decent nights for the Dundee players and management last week.

Hopefully now they are all starting to dry out!

The Dark Blues are already looking ahead to next season, new contracts, new additions and everything in the works already.

The good news is the squad at Dens Park is in pretty good shape for a shot at the Premiership next season.

I think they’ll just be looking to add some quality to their squad over the summer.

They probably need another centre-back in the squad, another full-back and a striker if, as it looks, Osman Sow heads off.

I don’t think many in the Premiership will look forward to facing the Dark Blues after watching them against Kilmarnock, I must say.

Guys like Charlie Adam, Jason Cummings, Jordan McGhee, Lee Ashcroft and more will all be threats top flight teams will have to stop.

They’ll also have a few players with something to prove in the top-flight.

Guys like Danny Mullen and Paul McMullan who dropped down from the top flight will want to prove they can cut it.

You can’t help but feel Dundee are on a roll after that end to the season.

All the players will be buzzing to get next season started already.

Add a wee bit more quality and it all bodes well at Dens Park.

Momentum needed for Scotland in warm-up clashes

Scotland’s Euro 2020 buzz starts this week and I can’t wait for it all to begin.

Warm-up games might not be the most glamourous but the two games this week will be huge for manager Steve Clarke and his players.

We’ve got two tough games coming up, too – the Netherlands and then Luxembourg.

The latter beat Ireland not long ago so there can’t be any assumptions made there.

Personally, I have good and bad memories of playing Holland, too!

I have a good feeling but we need some momentum in these games.