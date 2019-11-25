Lee Wilkie: Scotland need to take the play-off initiative and think positively

Former Scotland centre-half Lee Wilkie believes the national team need to approach March’s Euro 2020 play-offs with a positive mindset.

The ex-Dundee and Dundee United defender, who won 11 caps for his country, played in both legs the last time Scotland were involved in a major tournament play-off.

The Scots lost 6-1 on aggregate to the Netherlands back in 2003 as they sought to reach Euro 2004.

They did, however, win the first leg 1-0 at Hampden thanks to a goal from James McFadden.

And, after three wins on the bounce against San Marino, Cyrpus and Kazakhstan to close their conventional qualifying group, Wilkie believes the current crop need to seize the moment in their one-legged semi-final against Israel in front of an expectant home crowd.

“Even though they started the campaign poorly, I think they’re in the position you thought they’d be in at the very start,” the 39-year-old said.

“I don’t think we realistically thought we were going to be ahead of Belgium or Russia anyway so we’re in a good place, finding a bit of form and positivity.

“It’s moving in the right direction and the fact we have a one-off home game is brilliant.

“They just need to go out and be as positive as they can be.

“That’s what we did against Holland at home. They had an off-day and we defended well to get the result.

“Obviously, the away leg was a different story where they were unreal.

“They had a top team did Holland. The squad they had was probably under-achieving up until that point.

“We thrived on the atmosphere on the day.

“You saw against Kazakhstan it was a poor crowd and not much of an atmosphere.

“You’re hoping it’s the opposite this time and it’s packed out and full of Scotland fans, creating a bit of noise and some sort of platform the players can go and perform from.

“I think the one thing about Hampden is the way it’s set out it’s got to be packed and the crowd have got to be up for it to create an atmosphere.

“I hope the fans do latch onto the positivity.”

If Steve Clarke’s Scots can overcome Israel they will set up a final away to either Norway or Serbia for a place in next year’s finals.

And Wilkie feels there are parallels between Clarke’s squad and that of Berti Vogts’ at the time.

He added: “We had boys like McFadden and Darren Fletcher in the team, so we knew if we defended well we would get our opportunity. It’s the same with this crop of players. They’re always going to create chances with John McGinn, Steven Naismith, Ryan Christie and James Forrest.”

However, much like the current side, 2003’s team struggled to find a settled line-up as the Dutch flexed their muscles at home.

“There was a lot of chopping and changing for us, too.

“Actually, before the game, I wasn’t due to play but Gary Caldwell was injured so I got brought in.

“There was a lot of toing and froing with the squads. Initially when I came in, David Weir was there but he fell out of the reckoning and I got my chance against Iceland.

“It was difficult with all the changes, especially against a good team like Holland.

“When we played them across there they brought on Clarence Seedorf for the last 20 minutes.

“You’re thinking ‘this is the last person we’re wanting to see at 6-0 down’.

“I’m pretty sure the teams Scotland come up against won’t be as good as Holland. It’ll still be a test for them, though.”