LEE WILKIE: Scotland must learn Czech lessons quickly or I fear it could be a horrible night at Wembley

Scotland had a harsh lesson yesterday – one they will have to learn quickly or I fear for them against England.

The 2-0 defeat to the Czech Republic certainly brought us all back down to earth with a bump.

However, I don’t think there was too much in the game.

There was plenty about it that could have gone either way.

I do think we got off on the wrong foot, though.

It seemed a negative team selection from the start and I feel Steve Clarke should have been more confident in our ability to play our game rather than worry about the Czechs.

It’s something that used to annoy me at Dundee and United when we went to Celtic or Rangers – we’d change tactic from what had been working to combat their threats and generally just got beaten anyway.

I always thought we’d have been better sticking with what works and be confident about what you can do well.

I really hoped we might go for it because the first game was the one that was most winnable, certainly.

The biggest disappointment for me was seeing Che Adams on the bench.

© SNS Group

There had been signs in previous games that Lyndon Dykes needed a bit of help, he was isolated again and we didn’t have much threat.

Adams, though, has quality and he showed it when he came on at half-time.

Dykes does a job for us, puts a shift in and is a nuisance for defences.

But yesterday showed clearly that you need quality at this level.

The Czech Republic had just that with Patrik Schick up front.

I thought his first goal was a tremendous header and the second one was a ridiculous finish.

It’s a world-class strike and you have to applaud it.

Though it won’t stop us moaning about it, will it?!

Concern for Wembley clash

I thought criticism of Jack Hendry was harsh because there’s no way of expecting a goal like that.

David Marshall, though, will still be wondering why he was so far out of goal.

Schick even said in his post-match interview that he’d spotted the goalie off his line in the first half.

That’s what made up his mind to try it.

There was no need for Marshall to be so high, he switched off and got punished.

© SNS Group

It was unfortunate for Scotland because it was a one-in-100 shot and he pulled it off.

But we had plenty about us to be positive about.

My big concern is going to Wembley on Friday night against an England side confident from their win over Croatia.

If they score early, I think it could be a really uncomfortable night for us.

We have nothing to lose now, though. We need points to get through and I think there will be changes made.

We haven’t time to lick our wounds, the lesson has to be learned fast or Euro 2020 will be over for Scotland in double-quick time.

Worries over Charlie Mulgrew addition at Dundee United

© SNS Group 0141 221 3602

It seems as if Charlie Mulgrew will be the first new face in the Tam Courts era at Dundee United.

A good player and one with plenty of experience, you can see why the Tangerines want the former Scotland defender.

With a number of young players coming through into the first-team, utilising that experience will be vital.

And it will be a big part of the job Mulgrew has been brought in to do.

On paper, in a perfect world, it seems like the ideal plan – bring in an experienced international to guide your talented young players through the season.

However, I can’t help but feel Mulgrew isn’t quite what United need right now.

And I can’t imagine he will come cheap either.

That’s my real worry.

I don’t want to see the club potentially breaking the bank to sign a player coming to the end of his career.

He is a talented player but if they want an experienced man to be the steady, reliable head around the place, there are other, cheaper, options.

There is plenty to like about the player and character of Mulgrew.

He’s got 44 international caps to his name, won plenty of trophies with Celtic and turned out for Blackburn, Wolves and Aberdeen.

And I hope all the young talented lads getting their chance next season get as much as they can from the defender.

I have my worries, though.

Stability a good sign for Dundee

© SNS Group

I wrote last week about how glad I was to see Dundee boss James McPake and Dave Mackay get new deals.

As coaches they deserve a reward for their hard work.

What the move shows also, though, is real stability at Dens Park.

Stability we haven’t seen in a while now.

The owners didn’t have to go giving their coaching staff new deals, they were already on rolling contracts.

It’s a savvy move from the owners because having certainty helps everyone at the club.