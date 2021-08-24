LEE WILKIE: Progress from Dundee United and Dundee’s spark when they needed it – Paul McGowan

Massive credit must go to Tam Courts for the way he’s got Dundee United playing just now.

Yet another win to add to his collection with the 1-0 victory at St Johnstone – that makes it seven wins from eight.

What encourages me most is the performance at McDiarmid Park was a step forward.

Even though they were winning in the League Cup games, the quality of play wasn’t great.

I’ve said from the start I felt United would be a side that progressed slowly throughout the season, it might take time to get things flowing.

But if they can improve from where they are now then brilliant.

A lot was made of the Aberdeen game and rightly so, they were very poor that day.

But they have responded in the perfect manner.

After that Pittodrie defeat Courts copped a lot of flak.

I stuck into his post-match comments as well.

Professional approach

Considering how little time he’s been in the job, he has had to deal with a lot of criticism.

But he’s handled everything professionally throughout.

He’s dealt with everything well and I think the players take note of that.

They see how a manager acts and sometimes it rubs off.

What certainly seems to be happening is the players are definitely working for each other.

There seems to be a real togetherness around the squad at the moment.

And I’d imagine they’d still like to add to it even further.

Marc McNulty made a good first impression from the start yesterday while they are still to add Ilmari Niskanen to their attacking line.

So if they can add some more quality to what they already have and keep up that kind of performance they showed on Sunday, it could be a good season at Tannadice.

Robbie Neilson welcome

Next up is Hearts and that will be a really intriguing one.

I can’t imagine Robbie Neilson will get a warm reception from the Tannadice crowd when he returns this weekend!

The Jambos have started the season really well and I expect Robbie to set his team out to dominate United physically.

Hearts have a strong squad and it will be a different sort of game for Courts and his team to handle.

I’d say the Tangerines took advantage of St Johnstone’s European distraction, not to say they didn’t play well.

But they won’t have that with Hearts this weekend.

It’s a really big game and I’m looking forward to seeing what kind of Dundee United display emerges.

They’ll obviously have to do without Peter Pawlett after his red card.

I like Pawlett as a player and think he brings a lot to United.

But he has a reputation for going down easy. Some players have the knack of being able to win fouls and know when defenders are going to commit.

I don’t think he can argue about that one on Sunday.

As an experienced player he should know better and could easily have been sent off just moments before, too.

Paul McGowan the spark Dundee needed

Dundee got a deserved point against Hibs on Sunday.

And it was no surprise to me to see Paul McGowan coming up with the goal.

Such a reliable player in James McPake’s squad, the midfielder added the spark they needed as the game came to a close.

After Hibs took the lead, it looked like they would see the game out.

But McPake still had McGowan to call upon.

And you know you’ll be sending on someone who can make an impact.

He’s fully committed and it’s a credit to him how he approaches the game every week.

What will frustrate the Dens boss is the manner of the goals they conceded.

Yes, the first goal came from a penalty that wasn’t a penalty with the foul being outside the area.

But he won’t be happy with the challenge itself from Christie Elliott – don’t foul there and there’s no chance of a spot-kick, in or outside the 18-yard box.

But he will be even more frustrated at the second goal, coming from a simple corner.

It was very straightforward from Hibs, rushing in from the back post to volley in from the middle of goal.

But they showed guts to claw their way back into it.

Next they have Motherwell, a side they beat last week, and will go in with confidence they can do so again.

There’s plenty to be happy about for these Dundee players.

Rugby? No chance

I found it pretty laughable to hear Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saying the new refereeing style down south was more rugby than basketball now.

There’s no way any EPL game is anything like rugby.

I’m all for the new lenient approach from the refs.

If nobody noticed, I enjoyed a bit of the physical stuff when I was a player.

For me, the game is all about the balance between physical contact and technique.

Jurgen Klopp, too, complained about Liverpool’s game.

Sounds like sour grapes from the pair to me.