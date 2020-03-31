LEE WILKIE: I have sympathy for Neil Doncaster and Ian Maxwell but they need to grab the bull by the horns and show leadership

It’s been a long week of rumour and speculation since the last update we had from the SFA and the SPFL.

What that radio silence hammers home most to me is a lack of leadership and decisiveness.

Don’t get me wrong, I have sympathy for Ian Maxwell, Neil Doncaster & Co.

This is a very complicated situation where you are unlikely to please everyone because so many doors could open up in different directions for clubs in terms of the current season and ongoing league structure.

It melts your mind a bit when you start thinking about all the possibilities and how it could affect people but there needs to be a decision made soon.

Uefa won’t do it for them, nor will Fifa or English football, they need to grab the bull by the horns and show a bit of leadership.

The resolution for all of this starts with them so it’s important they’re clear with their message.

There’s no way they could possibly keep everybody happy but they must do something decisively and quite quickly to protect clubs and their incomes.

I think most football people, myself included, would like to see the season played to a finish – even if that is behind closed-doors.

However, it’s beginning to look like we won’t see that happening at all given the current health guidelines from the UK and Scottish Governments pointing towards a longer lockdown being put in place across the country.

August has been touted as the date for a return to domestic football and, like I have said before, although it will be a long four months, it could be a good opportunity to restructure our game if done correctly.

It’s definitely an option and, depending on how it looks, I might even prefer that to closed-doors games.

Reshuffling the leagues and increasing the number of teams will be refreshing and I think most fans would back that.

Most of the clubs would be fairly happy, too, with no relegations across all four divisions and promotion for the top two sides in the lower leagues.

There may be some disputes about the tighter leagues and promotion play-offs but you’d like to think most would understand the extraordinary nature of the situation.

Dundee would probably have been able to push Inverness right to the end and might feel a bit hard done by but it’s a really difficult one.

I don’t envy the high heidyins but they’re paid to make these calls.

The biggest thing that needs to be cleared up as soon as possible, for me, is the financial aspect of the shutdown.

Clubs have been left in limbo by the powers that be for too long already.

Many don’t have any income at all while there are still so many question marks about how they will access adequate monies from the SPFL and the SFA.

It’s really important they decide what’s happening as soon as they can because clubs need to move on and plan for, what looks like, months ahead without any football.

There’s so much work to do, it’s a bit of a head spinner.

At this stage we’re not even taking into account the transfer window where, Dundee United in particular may be able to raise cash.

I’m sure there will already have been plenty of enquiries about Lawrence Shankland.

It’s probably a huge worry for a club like United. Of course, all clubs have different worries financially because they’re all in different situations.

The least they deserve is clarity.

Even in the summer it doesn’t take long for players to be itching to get back to football.

The current situation with the coronavirus shutdown is a different kettle of fish entirely, though, and poses heightened mental health risks.

For that reason, I was delighted to hear Tony Asghar say Dundee United are using a sport psychologist to help players stay positive.

Clubs are far more equipped to deal with these things than when I started 20 years ago.

My son Jack and I have been out on our bikes to try to break the boredom of lockdown this week.

He’s been doing a lot of running as part of his training programme from Dundee but somehow I think I’ll stick to the pedals!

To listen to the Tele’s football podcast, Twa Teams One Street, download from Apple Podcasts or Spotify – or head to thetele.co.uk