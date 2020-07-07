LEE WILKIE: Micky Mellon less of a gamble for Dundee United than Steve McClaren

I’ll admit I don’t know too much about Dundee United’s new manager Micky Mellon.

However, I do think he’s much less of a gamble than someone like Steve McClaren would have been for the Tangerines.

I’m in the same boat as everyone else right now, trying to find out what I can about the new boss at Tannadice.

What I have seen gives me encouragement that he can be a success at United.

For all his experience, McClaren won’t know much about Scottish football and there have been a number of clubs where things just haven’t worked out for him.

Mellon, though, has an impressive win-rate down south and has won promotions with three different clubs.

What encourages me most about him is the way a number of his former players have spoken about him.

Interviews have been complimentary but what struck me is they all said much the same thing – he respects his players, works hard for them and his man-management is very good.

From what I’ve read, he sounds like someone you’d want to play for.

And that’s exactly what United need right now.

He’s also said himself that he doesn’t have a particular style as a manager – he adapts the style of the team to the players he has at his disposal.

I think he said it was like walking into a pub, seeing 18 blokes and making a team out of them, not knowing what you are going to get.

That shows he backs himself to get the best out of the players and sounds like the right fit for the Tangerines right now.

With the way United are structured with a sporting director in Tony Asghar, that sounds like someone who can cope well with that sort of set-up.

And signing somebody like Jamie Vardy for Fleetwood shows he’s got an eye for a player as well.

With the fixtures out now and games on the horizon, I am glad United have got Mellon in.

I do think it dragged a little, it’s been more than two weeks since Robbie Neilson left for Hearts.

Asghar said there was no rush and maybe taking that bit of extra time will make all the difference in getting the right man in.

However, it does feel like there’s very little time for the new man to really get to grips with the squad before the kick-off on August 1.

That’s just three full weeks of preparation and getting to know his new players.

It’s a tight turnaround but I’m excited to see United back in action.

He’s still pretty young at 23-years-old but it says a lot about Jordan McGhee that he’s been chosen as Dundee’s new captain.

Josh Meekings departed last week at the end of his contract, leaving the skipper role vacant.

Experienced midfielder Paul McGowan was named vice-captain but for the club to give responsibility of the armband to a relatively young defender shows the faith they have in him.

He evidently has the respect of his fellow players, too.

If he didn’t, there would be no way manager James McPake would choose him to lead his team out when football restarts for Dundee in a few months.

As with every player, there is room for improvement and the Dee boss obviously sees McGhee as key to the immediate future for his side.

Ideally, I’d like to see an experienced centre-back in next to him for the new campaign to really push him on.

However, it looks like it’ll be McGhee and Jordon Forster – if those two start the new season well, Dundee might not need to replace Christophe Berra.

What a change it is at Manchester United these days – after years of struggles, they look like a proper team again.

They way they have been going since bringing in Bruno Fernandes, I’d back them to snap up a top-four spot.

Looking dangerous and full of goals, it just shows how one signing can make the difference.

Since the Portuguese arrived, Man U have gone up several gears and are great to watch again, finally.

Dundee United have every right to feel incensed by the ongoing legal wrangle with Hearts and Partick.

The money it has cost them to defend themselves is tough to take not to mention taking a bit of the shine off their title triumph.