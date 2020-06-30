LEE WILKIE: Malky Mackay’s past mistakes are well-documented…he deserves the chance to be Dundee United manager

It is encouraging to see so many high-calibre bosses being linked with the Dundee United job – and Malky Mackay is no different.

His past mistakes are well-documented.

Nobody, himself included, is shying away from the comments he made while manager of Cardiff City.

If they were to appoint Mackay, it should not mean United are condoning the racist and sexist text messages he exchanged back in 2013.

Simply, it should be a signal the Terrors are an ambitious club trying to move forward under a new manager.

Mackay has had to take his medicine and you hope he has learned his lesson.

He now deserves his second chance in management.

The Tangerines could be just the place for him and the Tannadice hierarchy wouldn’t have pushed the boat out in terms of the package on offer without doing their due diligence.

It would not be a cheap appointment, nor would Steve McClaren for that matter, so they’ll have to be certain they can trust Mackay to act accordingly in the hot seat.

He has done so without any trouble in his nearly four years as SFA performance director and has a good experience from his days down south at Cardiff, Watford and Wigan.

As for McClaren, he’d bring a huge amount to the club. His experience is vast and will have a whole host of good contacts, not just up here and down south, but in Holland and across Europe.

His appointment would be an exciting one for United and, indeed, the entirety of Scottish football if he were to rock up at Tannadice.

McClaren could help the club kick on to the next level – and that gives me an indication of how the club are looking at things.

There has been some questions raised about finances at United but owner Mark Ogren wouldn’t be allowing sporting director Tony Asghar to go chasing guys like Mackay and McClaren if he were unsure.

Compensation will have to be paid for Mackay and McClaren is going to be used to big wages.

If there were any issues with money, you’d think the Terrors would be taking options like Tommy Wright or Lee McCulloch who, no offence to them, will be on the cheaper end of the scale.

I think you have to take the moves being made by United as a positive. Only time will tell whether they get the right man or not.

Paul McGowan is exactly the type of player Dundee are going to need in their dressing-room next season.

So it was good to see Gowser agree a new contract last week.

That he took up the new deal on greatly-reduced terms shows his commitment to the club and a

willingness to stand by them as they have him in the past.

That kind of attitude is invaluable among a squad of players, particularly in testing times like this.

With the Dark Blues asking players to take wage cuts of up to 30%, what McGowan has done is shown the lead.

Hopefully, his influence can convince others to make some short-term sacrifices, if affordable, for the benefit of the club.

With skipper Josh Meekings now having joined No 2 Jimmy Nicholl in leaving Dens, Dundee will need as many experienced campaigners to stick around as they can.

I wouldn’t be surprised to see McGowan take on the club captaincy from Meekings next season.

In fact, I can’t think of a better man for the job.

Whatever division they end up in for next season, Hearts’ signing of Craig Gordon is a real signal of intent.

In bringing the Scotland goalkeeper back to Gorgie, the Jambos are really flexing their muscles for either a tilt at the Championship title next term, which would be tough for Dundee, or another Premiership campaign.

At 37, he’ll feel he’s got a few good years left in the tank and will be looking to play every single week.

The way it worked out, it was a wee bit of an anti-climax Liverpool winning the league.

It would’ve been better for them to have won it while playing and in front of their fans but, even still, what a season they had!