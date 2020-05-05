LEE WILKIE: Mal Brannigan’s Dundee United exit was a surprise…for first time in Mark Ogren’s reign there are some uncomfortable questions to answer

Mal Brannigan’s exit from Tannadice on Friday night was a surprise – for the first time in Mark Ogren’s reign there are some uncomfortable questions to answer.

It did appear like a bolt out of the blue, Brannigan had been interviewed in this very paper just the day before he left his role as managing director.

A sudden departure for a club’s managing director raises questions over what is going on behind the scenes.

There are obvious issues there, even if we don’t really know what’s brought about the decision to part company.

The manner of the club in dealing with the Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation raised some suspicion a couple of weeks back.

It came across as an extreme reaction to a fan group looking to hand over a serious sum of money they had raised.

To blacklist them so publicly was a very strange move.

That was the first time there had been anything other than positive news coming out of the club since the Ogrens took over.

Brannigan’s departure coming so soon afterwards makes it difficult to think anything other than they are linked in some way.

Like the rest of the fans, I am on the outside looking in.

But it doesn’t seem like everything is as rosy behind the scenes as we’d been led to believe.

That doesn’t mean there’s a scandal waiting to be uncovered but a bit of clarity from the club in what’s been going on would be good.

Fallings out and disagreements behind the scenes tend to happen when things aren’t going so well on the pitch.

That’s what has jarred so much about this past couple of weeks at United.

The club are in such a good place, they’ve won the Championship and are gearing up for the Premiership next season.

Money has been invested in the first team, the academy and certainly around the stadium.

The Ogrens’ reign has been pretty much positive right the way through.

The sort of questions this last fortnight has brought about will be unwanted ones from their point of view.

It’s certainly not the kind of attention the Americans or those involved with running the club want or need right now.

I just hope it’s not an indication there are problems at Tannadice.

Until we hear more from the club, all United fans will be concerned about that scenario.

Just like everyone else, I was keen to hear John Nelms’ viewpoint on the SPFL voting farce last month.

I thought he came out of the interview in the Tele very well.

I agree with him that Dundee were stuck between a rock and a hard place – being third they would be unlikely to go up in any league reconstruction.

Any benefit would be a longer-term thing where they’ll likely be in a good position for promotion to the Premiership in the new set-up.

You could feel the frustration in Nelms from his quotes about the position he and Dundee had been left in by the SPFL.

I actually felt quite bad for him over the way it had all been handled by the powers-that-be.

You could tell he was holding back on what he thought of Inverness and the leaked WhatsApp messages, too!

Nelms came across well and made a good point about Rangers – the vote didn’t even concern the Gers directly so why did the fans all go crazy at Dundee?

The football world never ceases to amaze.

Tommy Wright did a great job at St Johnstone – consistently challenging despite not having the budget to really compete with the big boys.

I have to say I found the timing of his departure from McDiarmid Park strange.

Maybe he’d just had enough of battling away for so long.

Technically this season isn’t even over yet. Maybe the shutdown just gave him enough time to think about his future.

And the Northern Ireland manager’s gig is available…

This week we’ll see what evidence Rangers have on the SPFL over the voting saga. I have to say I’m keen to see what they have – after all this time, if it’s nothing major, they’ll be left with egg on faces.