LEE WILKIE: Leigh Griffiths would be unreal for Dundee and could turn fine margins in their favour while Dundee United remain on the right track

Dundee might not have a win on the board in the Premiership yet but it’s far too early to be worried.

If they’d be brushed aside easily and not been playing well, I’d be concerned.

However, the performances are there.

What they’ve found is just how fine the margins are between success and failure in the Premiership.

I’ve no doubt if they keep playing the way they have, that’s a lesson they will learn.

Set-pieces

There are obviously things to work on – their problems conceded from set-pieces from the start of last season has reared it’s head again.

That’s two poor goals conceded from a corner and a wide free-kick in the last two games.

Both were defendable, thought the ball in from Jake Carroll on Saturday for Tony Watt’s goal was a good one.

That will really frustrate James McPake and his coaching staff.

He will, though, be pretty happy with the performance from his team.

They were the better team in the first half against Hibs last week.

Again, they were the better side for big parts of Saturday’s game against Motherwell.

They have shown they can compete in the Premiership and not just against the bottom sides but top-end ones like Hibs.

To me, they are still adapting to playing at a higher level.

This break for the international games might have come at a good time.

Leigh Griffiths

They were on top for much of the game on Saturday but couldn’t score.

Watching that, you can see why they might want someone like Leigh Griffiths in the side.

These sorts of players don’t come available to a side like Dundee very often, it could be an unreal signing for Dundee.

Play Saturday again with 15 shots or whatever it was and Griffiths will likely stick one of them away.

Bringing him in would mean they really aren’t far away from being a very decent side.

If they can add another to boost their defence, they’ll be in good shape I reckon.

Charlie Adam

Another lesson they have to learn from the weekend is how to cope without captain Charlie Adam.

He is so influential that when he goes off, like he did at Fir Park, there is a void to be filled by someone.

He has so much experience, it’s natural for him to lead on the park.

Then it’s up to others to step up when he isn’t there.

They do have other leaders in there like Paul McGowan, Jordan McGhee and others but they are different to Adam.

There will be times when the club captain isn’t there so learning to deal with that is something they need to work on.

At the other end of the experience scale, it was good to see Max Anderson getting recognition for his last year by getting a Scotland U/21 call-up.

He’s been excellent since arriving in the first team.

For me, he should have been in the squad already, not being called into a revised one – a player playing first-team football up here should be ahead of someone playing U/23 football down south.

Dundee United still heading in the right direction

I had a worry about Dundee United in their match against Hearts at the weekend.

I thought the style of the Jambos and their physicality would be a problem for Tam Courts and his side.

That’s the way it proved.

But it still feels like United are heading in the right direction.

Craig Gordon came out with a few big saves and there wasn’t a huge amount between the sides.

It is big players who make the difference at crucial points.

And Gordon was certainly that for Hearts.

St Mirren next will be an interesting one to see how the Tangerines bounce back.

Overall, though, it’s been a pretty decent opening four fixtures for Courts and his United side.

I was pleased, too, to see Chris Mochrie get a chance from the start at the

weekend.

He is someone I worked with when coaching the U/16s.

Even back then you could see there was so much talent, so much ability.

He has progressed since then but the great thing is there is still a lot of progression to come yet.

And his call-up to the Scotland U/21s is no surprise to me.

As he matures over the next few years, he will be a massive player for United.

He’s definitely someone United fans should be excited about for the future.

Still positive about Scotland’s chances

There may be call-offs aplenty but I’m still feeling positive about Scotland heading into this international triple-header.

Tomorrow will be a very difficult trip to Denmark but I think the spirit Steve Clarke has created around the camp will help us.

The Euros might not have gone the way we wanted but it seems to me there is a real togetherness in the squad.

In international football it’s really tough to stick 20-odd guys together and expect them to gel.

Hopefully, the club-like atmosphere will help us pick up some much-needed points.